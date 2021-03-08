KFM’s K-Zone presenter Doreen Nasasira is full of praise for her mother as she joins the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021.

International Women’s Day must feel like Christmas for many women. It is the day the world stops just to say “thank you” for all the efforts and sacrifices these ladies add to our lives.

For the bubbly Doreen Nasasira, it was never an easy time for her mother who found a hard time raising them as a single mother after the demise of her husband.

Read Also: International Women’s Day: Bad Black’s understanding of feminism

Nasasira is however marvelled by her mother’s effort in giving everything to raise her and her siblings, turning them into the strong people they are today.

Doreen Nasasira writes:

“When my dad passed on, life pressed my mother down. But she was such a brave woman who gave everything to fight and raise me and my siblings singly. What a leader! I’m hardworking, self-driven, passionate about never taking a back seat and waiting to be served on a silver platter because my mother set the best example! I am so grateful that I was born to be your daughter. I love you mom, my brave and courageous heroine.”

Happy Women’s day my darlings..! pic.twitter.com/6s640FZSLx — Doreen Nasasira (@DoreenNasaasira) March 8, 2021

Happy International Women’s Day to all the women out there!