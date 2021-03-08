MTN Uganda in partnership with the Project Girls for Girls joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

MTN Uganda and Project Girls for Girls hosted a webinar earlier today, under the Topic – Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World, featuring Ms. Yolanda Cuba the MTN Group Regional Vice President Southern and East Africa as a guest speaker.

In line with the International Women’s Day theme, Choose to Challenge, focus was stationed on Women in Leadership based on the fact that Executive leaders play a significant part in advancing gender equality.

Yolanda Cuba, who joined MTN Group shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic shared tips on how women can make the most of the pandemic to their advantage rather than lowering their ambitions.

“It (Covid-19) forced me to upscale my ambition. Many people during a pandemic downscale their ambition. I thought I could do more even in the face of the pandemic,” said Cuba, who unsurprisingly rose to her new position as Vice President for the South and East African MTN Markets on January 1st this year, amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“It takes only 10% more effort than everybody else for you to be outstanding,” Cuba who was named one of the top 20 power women in Africa by Forbes Magazine added.

Besides encouraging them to align their life’s purpose to their career ambition, Cuba also encouraged women to surround themselves with motivated and competent women who will in turn support their vision.

She also urged employers give women opportunities to take up senior roles as well as women leaders looking out for the young competent females in their workplaces.