When Daddy Andre looks at Nina Roz, he sees all colors of the rainbow and an inspiring woman created by God for and to him.

If you asked me three years ago if Daddy Andre and Nina Roz would be a couple today, I would give my evil laugh and just walk away.

Today, it’s the reality that many of us are still accepting. Nina Roz and Daddy Andre are deeply in love and officially lovers.

Since their Kukyala ceremony in 2020, they have often talked about how madly they are in love with each other. It’s something we are getting used to, slowly.

Read Also: Nina Roz continues to prove her loyalty for Daddy Andre

Daddy Andre, in his International Women’s Day message to his lover, described Nina Roz to be as beautiful as a rainbow.

The Producer, Songwriter and Singer also noted how she is the woman above all women, an inspiration and motivator.