Renown local Actress Faridah Ndausi is not bothered by those who mock her for an alteration in her skin tone.

Bleaching, bleaching, bleaching… A new normal in Uganda’s social circles and quite major character amongst the notable females in the entertainment industry.

Faridah Ndausi is just another name that will often be mentioned when that topic arises. It is not a secret anymore that she bleached her skin. She freely acknowledges the fact.

According to Faridah, a public figure like herself needs to maintain the good looks and stay young for her fans and followers.

During an interview, the actress revealed that bleaching is not a thing for the poor and she can maintain it because she is rich.

Reportedly, Faridah Ndausi spends about Shs 500k to Shs 800k on bleaching products just to maintain that young and fresh look.