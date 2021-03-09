Recently, Masaka businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi took social media by storm when he dramatically dumped BBS Terefayina presenter Diana Nabatanzi and swiftly got introduced by a one Angel Kawunda in Nakasongola.

Lwasa’s marital ceremony with Kawunda sparked mixed reactions among online in-laws following the statements he made during the colorful function.

Many purported that Kawunda fell for Lwasa not because of love but for his material belongings and wealth adding that their affair will be short-lived.

However, Kawunda’s sister is of a different thought and she is pretty sure that the pair’s relationship will last long.

Basing on her submission in a recent interview, Kawunda’s sister assured the public that Lwasa won’t have the guts to dump her sister like the case has been with the other women that the Masaka businessman dated.

What I know is that Lwasa won’t dump my sister Angel. First of all, Angel is well disciplined, she behaves well, and she is a calm person. She clearly knows what a man wants and that’s what she will offer to Lwasa because she is well educated. If Angel was only focused on Lwasa’s money, she would have also chewed his money and left but she wanted to settle down in a relationship. Kawunda’s sister

When Kawunda’s sister was asked to give a comment about Diana Nabatanzi, she claimed that she has never heard of her.