With her song dubbed ‘Ku Mwezi’, Lynne Zaabu looks forward to becoming an established music brand in the dynamic industry.

Lynne Zaabu is not a new face in the music industry but you wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is the year she goes mainstream.

Her new song titled ‘Ku Mwezi’ was produced by Artin Pro who is arguably one of the best local producers of this generation.

It is a love song in which Lynne Zaabu asks for more time with her lover so that she can show how much she loves him, to the moon and back.

Read Also: She is beautiful like a rainbow – Daddy Andre celebrates the woman of his life Nina Roz

The visuals, directed by Jack Graphix, provide so much to catch the eye as Lynne acts her scenes to perfection with the vixens.

The lighting, camera angles and coloring also feels comfortable for anyone watching and it’s a video you would want to watch over and over again.

The script also sticks to sending out the message depicted from the lyrics of the song which exposes Lynne to the highly competitive music industry.

Take a gaze: