While celebrating International Women’s Day, city pastor Martin Ssempa pleaded with Ugandan unmarried local female celebrities to get married.

Pastor Ssempa made the plea while appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut show alongside his American wife as he gave unmarried people tips of marriage.

During the interview, he called upon singers Sheebah Karungi, Irene Ntale, Winnie Nwagi to get married as he asked them to borrow a leaf from Rema Namakula.

He also heaped praise upon his wife describing her as his ‘Kachumbali’ as he grooved to Quex’s hit song.

His wife also stated that God has helped them so much in their affair and that is why the two are still going strong in their love life.