With the pending launch of his new record label dubbed Next Level Music, Tanzanian singer Rayvanny looks forward to providing a platform for many artistes.

Rayvanny, a.k.a Shaban Mwakyusa, is a household name in the East African music industry. His hit songs, lifestyle and achievements are widely celebrated.

He has made a name for himself and a reputable brand since joining Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) record label in 2015.

The 27-year-old is now making a bold step in his career as he is set to launch his own music recording label.

Rayvanny revealed that opening Next Level Music was his dream and such a huge opportunity for many other artistes.

He also rubbished reports that he is opening the new record label with plans of quitting WCB. He noted that he is not leaving anytime soon.

I am opening a label and I will have artists in it. If I wanted to leave Wasafi, I’d have left by now. Rayvanny

Rayvanny has the support of fellow record labelmates at Wasafi including the boss Diamond Platnumz who is excited about his move.

“Not sure if I’m allowed to talk about this but Rayvanny is starting his own label very very soon. That label is big. I was looking at his studios and told him, ‘Rayvanny, this studio is big’. The day he will post it, as we speak, it will be the number one best studio in the country,” Diamond said in a recent interview.

The new record label is to be officially unveiled at Mbezi Beach on 9th March 2021. Congratulations Rayvanny!