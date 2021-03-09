Singer Sasha Brighton Kalungi has publicly disclosed that she broke up with Herbert Habib Shonga and that it is not a big deal.

The Kawomera singer made the revelation during an interview with MC Ibrah K. Mukasa.

Sasha Brighton opened up about her break up with Shonga after sharing photos on her social media pages hanging out with a different man.

Sasha Brighton went on to maintain that she is currently single and searching for the right partner, one who is loving and caring.

When asked whether she had a miscarriage of the alleged pregnancy of twins that she had while still dating Shonga, she declined to give any comment.

She only maintained that she only has one child who is now nine-years-old, the one she named Brighton.

Sasha Brighton, however, totally declined to state what exactly ruined their relationship and also refused to mention the lessons that she learnt from her relationship with Herbert Habib Shonga.

She also revealed that their affair ended around October last year as they each chose to take different paths.