International Women’s Day was celebrated in many ways. Ugandan singer Winnie Nwagi used the moment to empower women to understand how their bodies are a work of art.

One of the local celebrities that most women take pride in is Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi.

Away from her moving music, her unapologetic character is something most women wish to have. She simply doesn’t give a rat’s ass on whatever is said about her.

Her other strength is her curvaceous body. ‘Body goals’ for most women. She knows it too and she works out almost on a daily to keep it in shape.

Nwagi believes that a woman’s body is a work of art and no one should have shame showing it off.

On the post shared on Instagram on Monday, Nwagi captioned; “Dear women, your body is an art piece.”