Rising R&B sensation Aybrah is set to release a brand new love-inspired 8-track album dubbed ‘Bad Manners’ on 11th March 2021.

Aybrah had a couple of songs under his brand including Empewo, Ompako, Binkolere, With You, and the collaboration with Naava Grey dubbed Omukwano.

He has worked with several other established artistes and producers including Daddy Andre, Geosteady, Nessim, some of whom feature on Bad Manners.

Bad Manners is a new album set to drop tomorrow (11th March 2021) on all major online music streaming platforms.

Aybrah notes that the Bad Manners album is inspired by the daily life consideration that whatever any person does might have a positive impact on themselves but a negative impact on other people.

The inspiration behind Bad Manners is that everything you do might be good to you but bad to others. Loving one person is good and bad to others because baaba boo obalekedde awo. In short, it’s inspired by Love. Aybrah

The album has eight songs (written by Aybrah himself) produced by different talented producers including Andre on the Beat, Bomba Beats, Nessim, Reality, Roni, and Rock Weezy.

Bad Manners officially drops tomorrow and will be available for online purchases on all major digital stores such as Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

About Aybrah

Aybrah is a Ugandan talented vocalist under Atabrah Entertainment. He specialises in the R&B music genre.

His projects with the likes of Naava Grey and Geosteady have managed to gain him massive airplay in the initial stages of a music career for which he has big dreams.

He describes himself as a “very simple and composed person” who loves seeing everyone happy and living in harmony.

After his high school studies in Uganda, Aybrah went to India to study Information Technology and returned in 2017.

He did not join the music industry immediately but rather did some ICT jobs around town from which he gathered some money and decided to pursue his music dream.

Aybrah comes from a family that loves music. “I grew up in an environment where many people loved singing. It grew up in me and I decided to sing,” Aybrah notes.

The soft-spoken singer released his first ever song while in high school – a gospel song titled ‘Tokowa’ with a group of friends.

Due to daily life challenges, Aybrah was inspired to join the music industry. “We go through a lot in life and the only way to communicate some challenges and struggles is through singing. Knowing that, I have that thirst to push out the music.”

Through hard work, patience and persistence, Aybrah believes that he has what it takes to become the next big thing in the dynamic local music industry.

Aybrah has so much hope in the Bad Manners album in which he says he has invested so much effort and worked with quality producers and singers.

He urges his fans, and other music lovers in general, to look out for Bad Manners and to support local talent.