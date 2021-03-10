Spark TV presenter Caroline “Marcah” Mirembe has revealed that she is ready to deal with anyone who plans to attack her over celebrated events host Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats.

Caroline Marcah declined to give any comment regarding her relationship with MC Kats following the latter’s International Women’s Day celebration post that he put up across his social media pages.

For starters, MC Kats took a screenshot of Caroline Marcah’s photo and shared it on his pages, and captioned it with sweet and lovely words as he revealed how “a man is always happy whenever his wife is happy.”

Read Also: As long as Caroline Marcah is close to me, I’m happy – MC Kats

When Marcah was asked to give a statement on their affair, she kept dodging the questions but let loose when she was asked how prepared she is if people rise to attack her.

In her response, she explained that she is not bothered of anyone planning to attack her because it will not be the first time she is being attacked for the four years that she has been in the industry.