Eddy Kenzo could not hide his excitement upon learning about the news of how the Masaka Kids Africana group had acquired their very first land title.

The Masaka Kids Africana is a Ugandan group of young talented boys and girls from the age of 2 and above who have made a name for themselves across the globe through music.

The group has been empowering children, mobilising communities and building futures through their art of music and dance for a couple of years now.

Masaka Kids Africana has achieved quite much in terms of global recognition, awards, and now have managed to purchase their first land title.

The news of the group’s new achievement was first announced by the manager Ssuna Hassan who shared numerous photos of the kids holding the land title with the caption:

“Congratulations our little Angels on the purchase of your first land titles. GOD SO GOOD.”

Celebrated Ugandan artiste Eddy Kenzo through his social media pages also expressed his happiness as he revealed how the group’s hard work and persistence have finally yielded fruit.