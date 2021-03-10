Former Space Lounge and Happy Boyz boss George Waiswa Wilson was laid to rest in Iganga after he breathed his last week allegedly due to stress, high blood pressure, and accumulated debts.

According to his close friend Patrick Musinguzi, George Waiswa Wilson was not ailing from any sickness but passed on due to stress which resulted from government restrictions that were imposed on bars due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Patrick Musinguzi added that before George Waiswa passed on, he had communicated with him on phone on Sunday asking him whether he had met with Hon. Amelia Kyambadde to discuss about solutions for the government to open bars.

A number of bar owners who were present during the burial revealed that they are also choking on heavy debts and suffering from stress as well due to rent and the fact that bars are not operating.

They called upon the government to swing into action and open bars before more of their owners lose their lives due to stress and accumulated debts.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!