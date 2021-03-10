Without a doubt, Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats is head over heels deep in love with Spark TV’s presenter Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe.

This was proved recently when MC Kats took to his socials and changed his display photos, replacing them with Marcah’s snaps.

He went on to take screenshots of Marcah’s photos and shared them on all his social media pages and left a caption with words that revealed how he is a happy man as long as his woman is happy.

The latest update from the celebrity couple in prospect is that MC Kats has thrown a birthday bash for Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe as she turns a year older today.

The birthday bash which is an invite-only party is set to be held at Chat Lounge tonight. We wish them blissful celebrations.

Happy birthday Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe!