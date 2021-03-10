The late pastor Augustine Yiga’s son, Andrew Jengo has been rewarded as the Most Innovative Young Pastor for the year 2021.

The recognition award was delivered to pastor Andrew Jengo at his office in presence of the media.

While receiving the award, pastor Andrew Jengo was asked what he makes of the award and he revealed that he also didn’t know the meaning of the reward.

Pastor Andrew Jengo, in the same interview denied being in any relationship and also trashed the rumors that he was dating with singer Sasha Brighton.

He went on to state that he is currently single and not searching and that he does not want to get involved in dating because he may lose track of what he has set his sights upon and the goals he plans to achieve.

Andrew Jengo disclosed that he has a female house-help at home who helps him clean and cook for him whenever he is too busy and hence won’t need a wife soon.