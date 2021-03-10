A one Sheikh Sowedi has furiously lashed out at the late Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata Batte’s second wife Kuluthum Nabunya for tarnishing the late Sheikh Muzaata’s image.

Sheikh Sowedi who was very bitter attacked Kuluthum Nabunya for allegedly leaking phone call voice notes where she appeared to be talking romantically with their house-help, a one Umar Kabundu.

When Sheikh Sowedi learned of the disorganization that Kukuthum has brought into the late Muzaata’s family, he decided to leave his sick bed to come and settle the dust, or rather raise it.

He ordered Kuluthum to vacate Muzaata’s house. He also revealed how she possess a fake Will which she claims to be right.

Sheikh Sowedi furthermore warned Hon. Nakiwala Kiyingi to back off the issues concerning the late Sheikh Muzaata’s family saying she has no authority to make any decisions in the matters.