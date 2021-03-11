Singer Bebe Cool is not happy with how the Uganda U-20 and U-17 football team players were denied a chance to sit for their UCE examinations which they missed while out on national duty at the 2021 AFCON finals and 2021 AFCON Qualifiers respectively.

Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali was part of the Uganda Hippos football team that won second place at the recently concluded AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritius.

They put up a great display of skills to reach the final which they lost to the Senegalese team. Bebe Cool’s son might not have played a part but he is a proud owner of the U-20 AFCON silver medal.

The Uganda Certificate of Education examinations started last week before the U-20 team returned from Mauritius and the candidates on the team, including Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali, will not be able to sit for the examinations.

Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali

That has rubbed Bebe Cool the wrong way forcing him to rise in condemnation of the Ministry of Education and Sports’ decision to prevent the kids from sitting for the exams.

Through social media, Bebe aired his frustration as he questioned government’s planning for the children who were representing the country in the football tournaments.

Bebe Cool advises that the government to organize special examinations for the students so that their parents don’t pay an extra year of fees.

Below is Bebe Cool’s statement in full: