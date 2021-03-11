Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats narrowly survived embarrassment after his rumored ‘lover’ and Spark TV presenter Caroline ‘Marcah’ Mirembe warned him not to propose to her on the birthday party he had organized for her.

Caroline Marcah warned Kats after NBS TV’s presenter Kayz stormed the birthday party and hinted on how MC Kats had moved along with a ring in his pockets, all set to propose to his ‘lover’.

When Caroline Marcah heard of the update, she cast a wide smile and warned MC Kats not to propose to her before their friends or risk being embarrassed.

Did you come with your wife here? uhmm. You always take long to jazz me about such. You will propose to lady here and get embarrassed. Caroline Marcah

Read Also: MC Kats organizes birthday bash for ‘lover’ Caroline Marcah

When MC Kats was pulled aside, he confessed being deep in love with the Cheza.com presenter and expressed his willingness to further pursue their relationship.

He also had the chance to open up to the public on his current relationship with his ex-baby mama Fille Mutoni. He also disclosed that they are and will always be friends forever.