Renown events emcee and media personality Omulangira Ndausi’s ex-lover Faridah Ndausi has dropped hints concerning her plans of getting engaged to her new bae before the end of this year.

Faridah Ndausi who was once rumored to have had an entanglement with Nigerian actor Desmond Eliot made her plans public during an interview.

The mother of one was forced to reveal her future marital plans as she was responding to a question of whether she has ever thought of making up with Omulangira Ndausi to settle their differences and get back together.

She then quickly responded saying that before the end of this year, she will be introducing the lover of her life to her parents. The actress, however, declined to mention his names.

Read Also: I bleach because I have money, it’s not a thing for the poor – Faridah Ndausi

I will be introducing my new lover before the end of this year. So just wait anytime soon from now. Faridah Ndausi

Faridah Ndausi went ahead to maintain that she can never go back to her ex-lover but they are friends and co-parenting very well for their child to have a bright future.

When asked if she has plans of getting rid of the Ndausi name, she replied saying that it won’t go away and that she has tried several times but failed because that she finds the other combinations boring.

She also disregarded rumors claiming that Omulangira Ndausi disowned their child saying it is only loose-talk.