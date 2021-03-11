Bad Character Records boss Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has disclosed that Uganda Musician’s Association (UMA) leaders embezzled artists’ funds.

While speaking in an interview, Kalifah AgaNaga explained that the association leaders are very corrupt and only put to effect things that benefit a few individuals and leaders in the group.

He went on to claim that even the fee they put up for fellow artists to pay to contest for positions in the association was just a move to find a way of how they could embezzle money from musicians.

Kalifah AgaNaga’s slamming of UMA leaders and most especially Phina Masanyalaze came after he claimed that he made several phone calls inquiring from her about the updates in the association but she declined to pick up his calls.

AgaNaga added that he lost confidence in UMA after he was reportedly denied the chance to contest for the presidency of the association. He says that he wrote several proposals to the leaders but ended up being frustrated by their incompetence.

His argument was supported by upcoming artists who also vented out their frustrations concerning the association leaders. The upcoming artists claimed that they even contemplate on starting their own association because they are fed up of UMA.