Ugandan singer Spice Diana becomes the latest singer to notch the 1 million followers mark on Instagram and she cannot hide her excitement.

Numbers don’t lie, or do they? Spice Diana will take the former. She has all reasons to believe that her fame is starting to show in broad day light with the accumulated numbers on her social media platforms.

Truth be told, she has worked hard to make a name for herself. Her brand is also unique from several other local female songstresses and she has been getting the endorsement deals too.

The Source Management songstress now boasts 1 million followers on the double-tap app. She shared the good news with a photo of her happy self holding the ‘1M’ symbol.

Spice Diana joins Zari Hassan, Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah and Masaka Kids Africana on the list of Ugandan artistes with over 1 million followers on the gram.

Congratulations Spice!