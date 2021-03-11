Zex Bilangilangi is ready to take over from his mentor Bobi Wine as Firebase Crew lead singer if the National Unity Platform leader decides to completely quit music.

The Ugandan music industry has been shaped around music crews in the past decades with Leone Island, Firebase Crew, Gagamel Phamily and the Goodlyfe Crew taking center stage.

Despite the heavy involvement of the more organized record labels like Swangz Avenue, the music crews had so much influence on the way the industry runs until about five years ago when politics took over.

Bobi Wine, Jose Chameleone, and Bebe Cool all actively joined politics with the latter backing the regime in power and the other two pursuing big dreams of taking over big positions of leadership in the country.

In 2018, the Goodlyfe Crew was also left powerless with the death of the major driving force Mowzey Radio. Firebase Crew, just like Leone Island, which survived on the fame of Chameleone and Bobi are also musically on their knees.

…but not for long. There is a wave of rising acts that are ready to take over leadership from their mentors. In the case of Firebase, Mayega Tadeo a.k.a Zex Bilangilangi is ready to take the wheel at the Kamwokya-based music camp.

With Ratata, Zex had a big breakthrough in 2020 and his other tracks have also showed what a talented lad he is. With that, he hopes to steer the camp that he has been part of since 2015 forward.

That, however, is only to happen if Bobi Wine completely drowns himself in politics and announces his departure from music for good.