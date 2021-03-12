With several parents having to choose between Sport or Education for their children at such tough times, it brings to question how much power institutions involved wield for such situations.

Just to re-introduce the topic, Bebe Cool states that the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) needs to design a special programme for Kids who represent the country at international tournaments after his son – Alpha Thierry Ssali missed senior four examinations.

He stated that this is the plight of every parent who has been stuck in such a dilemma encompassing former Volleyball Federation President Hadija Namanda – mother of swimmer Kirabo Namutebi – who agreed with the notion urging the Ministry to organize “special exams”.

According to different schools of thought, the Ministry of Education can’t take a stand because it could mean a different set of exams if the sportsmen missed, but it could also raise eyebrows on how unique or inclusive the exams would be from the rest of the year’s lot bar the resources expended.

For schools that are home to the sportmen’s education careers, how far can they go in making sure they are considered even after such engangements that draw publicity and advertise the country’s talents across boarders?

Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali

Another focal point arises from the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations U-20 – where Uganda lost to Ghana in the final despite an impressive show from the group stages – because parents had to sign consent forms to allow their children participate in the competition but also let them travel to Mauritius.

It clearly turned to be a case of such a juicy opportunity for the footballers to showcase their skills and possibly earn a life changing opportunity maybe in Europe or choose to close out a crucial education path just in time to survive fees of an imminent dead year.

Would it be wise to revisit Danny DeVito’s saying that “there are two dilemmas that rattle the human skull: How do you hang on to someone who won’t stay? And how do you get rid of someone who won’t go?” I leave that for you.