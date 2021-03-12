Clever J’s former manager reveals how the singer gave up on a dream comeback, gave away the equipment for the studio they had set up at his home, and is now into welding.

At some point in 2019 and at the beginning of 2020, it felt like Clever J was about to make a mega comeback to the big scene.

Fellow musicians, his longtime fans and media had given him the attention any other artiste would need to make it on the big scene amd he seemed to have the right mentally to make it back.

Fast forward to today, Clever J – a big Ugandan music star of 2007 with his hit songs topped by Manzi Wanani – is nowhere to be seen.

During an interview with YouTube content creator Sarkozy Farouk, Clever J’s former manager known as MP Jesus revealed how the singer plunged himself back into poverty.

Jesus noted how Clever J sort of lost his mind and gave up on the dream they had started building. He even sold off the equipmemt in the studio they had set up at his home to ease music production for him.

The former manager also revealed how Clever J became Born Again and adapted to the thought that only God should provide for him and he ends up throwing away whatever fellow people give him.

Clever J is now into welding which he does in his home area to make some little money to get food for himself and his family.

Watch the full interview below: