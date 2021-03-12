Kenyan Comedian Eric Omondi was arrested on Thursday by Compliance officers from the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers over his Wife Material series.

If you follow Eric Omondi on social media, you must have come across several videos from his new visual series dubbed Wife Material.

Wife Material showcases women from different East African countries (Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania) as they show off their skills that make one a good wife.

The series has, however, also birthed a few heated moments that have led to violence and a few flashes of nudity.

The comedian was arrested on Thursday and according the news coming from Kenya, he is being held for contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

“The Act prohibits production and distribution of unauthorized films, and in this case his Wife Material series,” Pulse Live reported.

A statement confirming his arrest read, “The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing unauthorized films dubbed ‘Wife Material’.”

The comedian is expect to be arraigned before court today (Friday 12th March) for contravening the law.

The above statement is officially the cause of Omondi’s arrest but other sources point out that the comedian has often shared a lot of inappropriate content including nudity.

We shall let you in the know of how this case unfolds.