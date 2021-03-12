Capital FM presenter Lucky Mbabazi dragged 58-year-old Isma Olaxess to Police CID headquarters in Kibuli for attacking her family and cyberbullying.

Isma Olaxess spent the whole of Thursday at the police headquarters under interrogation answering questions as to why he had to attack Rahmah Mbabazi a.k.a Lucky Mbabazi. Olaxess alleged that among the children she has, only one child belongs to Patrick Kanyomozi.

The accusation left Mbabazi with a sour taste in the mouth to the extent that she went to police and filed a case against Isma Olaxess who was later summoned to appear before the CIID police.

Read Also: Lucky Mbabazi opens up about abrupt departure from KFM, remembers torrid but Insightful transition

When Lucky was contacted to give a comment about the case, she only disclosed how she doesn’t know Isma Olaxess but noted that when the case goes to court, she will feed the public with more details about the case.

Isma Olaxess also declined to take back his words as he maintained that he can’t apologize to Lucky Mbabazi saying whatever he uttered is the truth.