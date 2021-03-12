The not-so-good news coming in reveals that author and political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi’s son Tamale Mirundi Jr is currently bedridden after he was attacked and thumped by a criminal gang.

Tamale Mirundi Jr was attacked on Thursday night as he was on his way home. He was beaten up although he wasn’t severely hurt.

He is currently in a stable condition and recovering gradually after he received quick treatment from the nearby hospital.

Yesterday I was attacked by unknown people. They beat me up but I thank God that am now recovering. Tamale Mirundi

The reasons as to why he was attacked are yet to be established. His close friend Kasuku notes that his father has promised to reveal the root cause of his son’s attack. He also threatened that he will make whoever beat his son run mad.

Meanwhile, Tamale Mirundi Jr was beaten last nite on his way home. Tamale Mirundi Sr has told me to be alert as he’s about to unleash the mother of all fires.Mbu agenda kusuula abantu edalu. Kasuku

We wish him a quick recovery!