A few comedians spared time and paid a visit to fellow comedian Bobi Brown who was attacked and severely beaten to near-death by thugs in the areas of Bwaise a few weeks ago.

Bobi Brown was thumped to the extent that he sustained an injured skull, neck and other body parts. His kidneys were also damaged.

Since then, Bobi Brown has been seeking financial help for treatment and feeding in order to be able to get back to his feet and be in position to fend for his family.

A few individuals reached out to him after hearing his cry for help. Recently, three fellow comedians also reached out to him with Shs 150,000 plus food.

According to the interview in which Bobi Brown appeared while receiving the food from fellow comedians, he seemed to be steadily improving healthy wise.