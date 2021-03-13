Singer Karole Kasita is not ready to plead again with the government of Uganda to lift the restrictions that were imposed on the entertainment industry.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV, the “Balance” singer disclosed how she can no longer waste her time pleading with authorities to permit entertainers to resume their work because they have begged for over a year now.

Karole Kasita said that she finds no reason as to why she should keep on crying and begging the concerned people to open entertainment centers because all the pleas fall on deaf ears.

Read Also: Karole Kasita unhappy after the lockdown was extended

She has now decided to put her hustle in different dealings to continue living a considerably good life just to prove to the authorities that they (artistes) can survive with begging anyone.