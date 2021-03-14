MC Casmir, real name Mukisa Kimenyi, started his duties at NBS TV on Saturday, joining a couple of his former Urban TV workmates at the Naguru-based media powerhouse.

The events emcee and media personality has been at Urban TV since January 2015 and he has built a good reputation and following majorly amongst the young generation.

Time to time, MC Casmir was being thrown from one show to another at the Industrial Area-based Urban Television in recent times as the station took a new shape with changes in management.

It is due to such instabilities and inconsistency that made MC Casmir feel as if he did not belong comfortably and he eventually decided to leave.

Read Also: I’m here to change the game emceeing forever – MC Casmir

“I left Urban TV because of the instabilities and inconsistency that could harshly ruin my career in the future, plus, I wanted to experience a new environment with new energy and work operations that suit my goals,” MC Casmir revealed during an interview with this website.

The cool and collected presenter also notes that it was not such a hard decision to make because he was ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

It wasn’t a hard decision because after our new year joint celebration show, I realized my time at Urban had come to an end. My intuition never lies. MC Casmir

The Party With Casmir CEO now intends to add a fresh vibe, new ideas, and so much energy to his mew home in Naguru.

“The future comes with so much confidence in my work. I’m bringing a fresh vibe, ideas that I had kept in the bag for long that will be of value to the station and networking. I am now connecting with a bigger audience and I want to keep inspiring, entertaining and informing this generation,” Casmir reveals.

Casmir rubbishes any reports linking his move to NBS TV to the money. He says that even at Urban TV, he was being paid handsomely.

I did not join for the money. I had a goog take home from Urban but the inconsistencies were about to ruin my journey of being a major brand in Africa as TV Host and Mcee. Mc Casmir

MC Casmir started his new journey as NBS TV presenter on the Saturday Night Live – SNL show on Saturday 13th March 2021.

The show also featured Galaxy FM’s Henri and a host of other local entertainers and they gave a great show.

Not a bad place to go is it? We wish him all the best!