City socialite and model Judith Heard celebrated the birthday of her twins; Brenda Jolie Heard and Briana Bella Heard, with a special message as they turned twelve years old.

The popular city model was born in Kigali, Rwanda where she also studied Computer Science, before coming to Uganda where she met Dr. Heard.

She took to her social media platforms to express how she became the happiest mother on earth the day she gave birth to her own children.

Judith Heard went ahead to express happiness as she disclosed that ever since she gave birth to twins, she has never set her eyes on “special queens” like her lovely daughters.

She also stressed that when she welcomed her twins in 2009, she experienced a great feeling of relief and that her daughters will always make her feel happy and proud.

While giving birth to her lovely twins in the United States, Judith revealed that one of the girls was facing upwards and the other downwards and the doctors recommended a C-section of the eight months pregnancy to save the kids.

The eight months clocked on March 13th – which also doubles as her birthday!

The day you came into this world, I became the happiest mother on earth. I was not worried about how to take care of you because I intended to have a good story to serve as a lesson for you to face the challenges in this world. You guys are amazing duo, and I have never set my eyes on special queens like you before; when I gave birth to you, I had a great feeling of relief that you will always make me happy and proud. Happy Birthday to the world’s best twin girls. I am so proud to be your mommy! Judith Heard

We wish them a happy birthday. Special day indeed!