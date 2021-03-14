Sheikh Nuuhu Muzaata Batte’s embattled widow Kuluthum Nabunya has insisted on holding duwa prayers for the late despite resistance from some religious leaders in the name of keeping Muzaata’s legacy alive.

Kuluthum made her plans public while speaking in an interview on Spark TV. She once again responded to questions concerning the leaked phone call conversation with Umar Kabundu – a house manager she was accused of having a romantic affair with.

During the interview, she assured the public how in her entire life she only sexually knows one man, Sheikh Muzaata, who married her at a very tender age.

Read Also: Sheikh Sowedi lashes out at Kuluthum for leaking voice notes while romping with house-help

Kuluthum, a mother of one, went on to state that the public is free to say whatever they want but deep inside her heart she knows she is clean.