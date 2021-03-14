Veteran musician and Zawee Band proprietor Sarah Zawedde announced the passing on of her father, Mr. Roboam Sewava Sebikejje, on Friday 13th March 2021.

In a post, featuring a picture of her late dad, the “Lwaki Onondola” singer mourned her father’s passing and expressed gratitude for the memories they shared.

Sarah Zawedde went ahead to disclose that she is heartbroken following the sudden death of her dad as her followers sent in their heartfelt condolences.

I can’t even type baganda bange, Dad has rested. Kitalo nyoo banange. My heart is in pieces. Sarah Zawedde

She, however, didn’t reveal details of what could have caused the death of her dad. For now, may the Lord strengthen Zawedde and the family to go through this low moment.

Rest In Peace Mr. Roboam Sewava Sebikejje!