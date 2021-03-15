African music soared as Nigerian stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid, on Sunday night, won their first-ever Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, bagged the much-coveted Grammy award in the Best Global Album category for his ‘TWICE AS TALL’ album.

This is the second consecutive time Burna Boy has been nominated for the Grammys after his previous album ‘African Giant’ received a nod in the Best World Music Album category at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also won a Grammy for the Best Music Video for his role in Beyonce’s 2019 hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Wizkid

The 63rd annual awards were held in Los Angeles as hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday and here is the full list of winners:

Album of the Year

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“American Standard” – James Taylor

Best Dance Recording

“10%” – Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Bubba” – Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” – Body Count

Best Rock Song

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

“The New Abnormal” – The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” – Fiona Apple

Best R&B Performance

“Black Parade” – Beyonce

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Anything For You” – Ledisi

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson

Best Progressive R&B Album

“It Is What It Is” – Thundercat

Best R&B Album

“Bigger Love” – John Legend

Best Rap Performance

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Lockdown” – Anderson Paak

Best Rap Song

“Savage” – Beyonce, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White

Best Rap Album

“King’s Disease” – Nas

Best Country Solo Performance

“When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

Best Country Album

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Best New Age Album

“More Guitar Stories” – Jim “Kimo” West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“All Blues” – Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Secrets Are the Best Stories” – Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Perez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Trilogy 2” – Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Data Lords” – Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Four Questions” – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” – Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard and Terrell Demetrius Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus” – Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ” – PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus Is King” – Kanye West

Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” – Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG” – Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“La Conquista Del Espacio” – Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1” – Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

“40” – Grupo Niche

Best American Roots Performance

“I Remember Everything” – John Prine

Best American Roots Song

“I Remember Everything” – Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

Best Americana Album

“World on the Ground” – Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album

“Home” – Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Rawer Than Raw” – Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” – Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

“All the Good Times” – Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Atmosphere” – New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

“Got to Be Tough” – Toots and the Maytals

Best Global Music Album

“Twice as Tall” – Burna Boy

Best Children’s Music Album

“All the Ladies” – Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album

“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” – Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album

“Black Mitzvah” – Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album

“Jagged Little Pill” – Original Broadway Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Jojo Rabbit” – Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Joker” – Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas BairdO’Connell

Best Instrumental Composition

“Sputnik” – Maria Schneider

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Donna Lee” – John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“He Won’t Hold You” – Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package

“Vols. 11 & 12” – Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Ode to Joy” – Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy

Best Album Notes

“Dead Man’s Pop” – Bob Mehr

Best Historical Album

“It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers” – Lee Lodyga and Cheryl Pawelski

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Hyperspace” – Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco and Matt Wiggins

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Imanbek Zeikenov

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar'” – David Frost and Charlie Post

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” – Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” – David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens

Best Choral Performance

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” – JoAnn Falletta

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices” – Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” – Richard O’Neill, David Alan Miller

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Smyth: The Prison” – Sarah Brailey and Dashon Burton; James Blachly

Best Classical Compendium

“Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” – Isabel Leonard, Michael Tilson Thomas

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” – Christopher Rouse

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce, Blue Ivy and WizKid

Best Music Film

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” – Linda Ronstadt

CONGRATULATIONS to all the winners!