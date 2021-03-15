Ugandan musician Big Trill has congratulated Nigerian star Burna Boy on winning the Best Global Music Album category at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

Burna won Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd edition of the Awards, marking his first career GRAMMY win.

Big Trill has benefitted from support from Nigerians and he choose to trade back the same favour, lavishing praise on the winner whose art edged that pof nominees Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tinariwen.

“Major Congratulations @burnaboy

..Afrobeats will never be the same again! …. This is a major W for the culture..,” Big Trill tweeted.

Nigerian Wizkid also won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Best Global Music Album

“Fu Chronicles” —Antibalas

WINNER: “Twice as Tall” — Burna Boy

“Agora” — Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” — Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” — Tinariwen

Best Music Video

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Wizkid

“Life Is Good” — Future featuring Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” — Harry Styles