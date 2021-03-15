Bobi Wine was, on Monday morning, arrested by Police who intercepted him and several of his supporters during a peaceful protest in Kampala.

The 2021 presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine embarked on a peaceful protest on Monday morning.

He was joined by the National Unity Platform elected Members of Parliament as they protested against Human Rights violations in the city center.

Happening right now @HEBobiwine his leading the peaceful protests pic.twitter.com/jQilRvnLrs — Urah (@SwabUrah001) March 15, 2021

According to a statement shared on Bobi Wine’s social media pages, the peaceful protests were aimed at speaking up against the imcreased wrongful arrests, murder and torture of NUP supporters.

Large crowds started gathering as Bobi Wine and his team marched hand-in-hand before police swinging into action and made arrests.

The NUP leader was arrested only later to be driven back home amidst tight security. Reports also indicate that his home was sealed off by the military.