Firebase crew singer Bugembe Ivan Sentamu alias Dax Vibez officially became a father on the morning of Monday 15th March 2021 after his girlfriend gave birth to their firstborn.

While they have not yet shared the name of their newborn yet, Dax Vibez did confirm that they are parents to a baby boy.

Dax Vibez’s also revealed how his appreciation for mother’s all over the world has reached new heights and multiplied by a million times.

1. Wow am now a father

2. It’s a boy

3. It has been by the power of the almighty

4. I now respect Women a million times more Dax Vibez

This didn’t come as a surprise to Dax’s close friends and other individuals in the entertainment circles as photos of him holding a baby shower for his wife were spread online in February.

Congratulations to the new mom and dad!