Rising Ugandan dancehall singe Nisay P adds to his music collection with a brand new single titled ‘Musege’.

Self-styled Celebrity Boyfriend, Nisay P is a fresh artist that debuted in the industry in mid 2020.

Nisay P dropped two singles, Go Down and Die For You and they both received considerable good airplay for an upcoming artist.

He continues to build his career with the release of his first 2021 single, an exciting dancehall jam titled ‘Musege’.

Read Also: 2021 Grammy Awards Full List of Winners: Burna Boy, Wizkid win it for Africa

As seen and heard in most local music projects, wordplay rotates around the prevailing situations in the country and Nisay P uses similar tactics in Musege.

He derives the song from Mudra’s hit song ‘Muyayu’ as he emphasised how the situation in Uganda keeps worsening for the music industry industry and party animals.

He sings about how young boys have now resorted to eloping with sugar mummies to make money and sustain their lives.

The audio was written by Jazz Mavoko and produced by Brian Beats. The video should be out soon but first, listen to the song: