Self-styled Mr. Biri Bam Bam alias Cosign has publicly shared his plans of taking a four months break off music.

Cosign, born Bartson Lutalo, reveals that he will not be releasing any new music during the four months break as he takes time off for personal improvements.

The ‘Bombadier’ singer also revealed that he decided to rest due to undisclosed health issues before thanking his fans for always supporting him.

Won’t be releasing any music for now for the next 4 months till my album is fone plus taking my time off for personal improvement and health issues. Cosign

Read Also: “I prefer a relationship with a less attractive lady than a pretty brainless babe” – Cosign

Cosign made the announcement through his social media platforms just a week after noting how he prefers relationships with less attractive women than the beautiful brainless ladies.

Could the singer have taken a break following a toxic relationship?