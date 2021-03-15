Fun Factory comedian Namanda Kiwanuka narrowly survived losing her life when the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed.

Namanda is one of the members who converge at the Fido Dido House of Rest church led by pastor Isaac Kyobe Kiwewesi for lunch prayers almost on a daily basis.

However, on Monday 15th March 2021 the ceiling of the old building collapsed and killed five people on the spot before police arrived to rescue the survivors as stated by Mr Nkuubi Kenneth, a businessman who was an eye-witness.

The ceiling is very old. Five people died on the spot before police arrived. I used my car to transport some of the victims to the hospital. Mr. Nkuubi Kenneth

Several others were rushed to the hospital with injuries. Some lost their consciousness due to the shock and among them was Fun Factory comedian Namanda who was not hurt but found herself bedridden due to trauma.

According to comedian Bugingo Hannington who paid Namanda a visit while in hospital immediately after learning about her condition, she is getting better.