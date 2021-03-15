Ahead of their much anticipated project release, music legend Iryn Namubiru and the rising Sama Sojah donated to mothers in Mityana over the weekend.

You must have been seeing a couple of photos of Iryn Namubiru and Sama Sojah sharing happiness together on social media.

They have been working together on music projects and their collaboration dubbed ‘Kikondolo’ will be dropping on Wednesday 17th March 2021.

Before they unleash what they’ve been cooking, the celebrated songbird and the self-proclaimed Lyrical Senator visited Mityana over the weekend and shared sanitary pads and other household items.

Sama Sojah, who is the Nancy Pads ambassador, gave out a few packages to the mothers and girls in Mityana on the day that was meant to celebrate motherhood.

We got some photos from their charity drive which was dubbed “Gather for children”. Take a look: