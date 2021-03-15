Former presidential press secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has shared a health update about his son Tamale Mirundi Jr who was recently battered saying he is to take six months without being able to talk properly.

Tamale Mirundi Snr gave the update while appearing on an interview on STV where he disclosed that his son is currently feeding through percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes.

My son is going to take six months without being able to talk properly. He is currently feeding through percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes. Tamale Mirundi

Tamale Mirundi made the revelation on bended knees as he pleaded to former presidential candidate Bobi Wine and NUP supporters to intensify their hunt for security personnel identified as Iga who he accuses of commanding a military officer to beat his son.

He went ahead to reveal that Tamale Mirundi Jr was severely beaten to the extent that his jaws were broken. He also vowed to do the most to bring Iga to book.

Tamale Mirundi branded Iga a “goon” who committed a lot of atrocities in the recently climaxed 2021 general elections.