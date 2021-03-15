On Sunday, several music fans led by Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Weasel, and Mrs. Prossy Mayanja, held a holy mass in commemoration of the lives of fallen singers AK47 and Mowzey Radio.

March 16th 2021 will mark six years since former Leone Island and Team No Sleep singer Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 was pronounced dead after reportedly falling in the washrooms at De Ja Vu bar in Kansanga.

His fellow Leone Island groupmate Mowzey Radio, real name Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo, also breathed his last on 1st February 2019 after days in hospital following head injuries sustained after a bar brawl at De Bar in Entebbe.

The music fraternity organised a commemoration mass at St. Matia Mulumba Church, Kampala on Sunday 14th March 2021 to pray for their souls.

The mass was attended by several of local music fans, Chameleone, Pallaso, Mrs. Prossy Mayanja, and surviving Goodlyfe crew singer Weasel Manizo.

Weasel revealed how he cannot stop missing his fallen brothers and thanked those that have stood with them.