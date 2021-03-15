On Saturday 13th March 2021, Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi yet again found herself at the center of a controversy involving a restaurant in Kampala over an accumulated debt of Shs 1M.

It is reported that the “Everything” singer fell out with her daily food supplier when she first sent her Boda Boda guy to pickup foodstuffs worth Shs 364,000 for her.

Her Boda Boda guy was unfortunately bounced and Nwagi decided to reach there in person. Upon arrival, a waitress asked her to order food with cash, something she was not willing to do.

When they refused to offer what she required, the singer lost her cool and opened a war of words with the people at the restaurant.

She is also said to have taken her war to social media and started to bad mouth the food stop center.

The owner of the restaurant demands that Winnie Nwagi clears her debt and stops badmouthing his business.