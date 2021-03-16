Chosen Becky collaged a photo of herself and Zari Hassan and in the caption, the singer hinted on some resemblance but fans were not having any of it.

Not sure what Chosen Becky meant but she was pretty confident that her looks are pretty much similar to Diamond Platnumz’s ex-lover Zari Hassan.

Chosen Becky has often come under heavy criticism for what she posts on her social media, often linking her to international celebrities.

The ‘Nesiimye’ singer did the same thing on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo of herself and Zari with the caption:

“Ye nga ntandise okufaanana Zari the bosslady. Bantu bange kili kitya?” Loosely translate as “I have started resemblimg Zari. My people, how is that?”

Some of her followers urged her to appreciate how God created her as others agreed with her statement.

A few other, however, had all sorts of negative comments and Chosen Becky happily replied to some of them, quite provocatively.







But wama, aren’t we all created in one image? Maybe that’s what she meant.