Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona has revealed that the Director of General Health Services permitted the organizers of singer and actress Evelyne Lagu to go on and hold a charity concert for the ailing musician.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona gave the update following a documented request that singer Evelyne Lagu’s close friends sent to the Ministry of Health requesting to stage a charity concert to solicit funds for the singer to be flown to India for a kidney transplant surgery.

The director of general health services did the most as they requested but cautioned the organizers to follow the Standard Operating Producers for the novel Covid-19 disease.

He went ahead to note that the concert should be of a capacity of not more than 200 people.

Singer Evelyn Lagu has in the recent past been down and battling with heart complications and kidney diseases that have seen her check into the hospital on several occasions since 2019.