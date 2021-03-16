Mudra, known mostly for the ‘Muyayu’ hit song, plans on making another big hit with his latest release and he believes plus size women can do the magic.

Have you ever imagined how challenging it is for a videographer and artiste to create a concept that will captivate the viewers?

It requires a lot of time and creativity to be invested but also, you would need the exact type of vixens to execute their roles.

Mudra’s new song dubbed ‘Onkosa’ is a funny, feel good vibe sorta song, with playful lyrics and wordplay. It is a song that would make you smile and dance at the same time.

It is slowly rising on the music charts and now the singer looks forward to adding exciting visuals to the project.

Through his Facebook page, Mudra called upon plus size ladies to feature in the visuals. He believes that they would best suit the theme of the song.

“Am calling upon my big size gals to Feature in the ‘Onkosa’ video . I believe you’re the ones that can put up to the theme of the song. To heavy weight women out there that want to Feature In My New Video Please share a challenge or tap us on our social media platforms. Brightly awaited,” Mudra writes.

‘Onkosa’ audio was produced by D’Mario. It has whatever it takes to turn into a major club banger. Take a listen to it: