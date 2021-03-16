Local songstress Stabua Natooro has expressed her excitement following her daughter’s recent introduction ceremony that took place over the weekend.

While speaking to media, the mother of six said she is thankful to God for having blessed her with children at an early stage unlike fellow musicians who are taking long to give birth.

In her statement, she highlighted how giving birth at the right age is very important as she explained how she knows a couple of celebrities who are eligible to be having children holding the same marital ceremonies but are still struggling with raising their children for delaying to give birth.

Stabua Natooro (Credits: Bukedde Online)

Read Also: Singer Stabua Natooro upbeat by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II’s handshake

She cautioned her daughter to work hard and be respectful to her husband because being in marriage when one is financially broke is boring.

When asked why she invited a few selected artists to her daughter’s function, she explained that it was uncalled for to invite each and every artist and that the venue wouldn’t have been enough to host the overwhelming numbers of visitors who would have turned up for the event.

In her last remark, the “Bajja Kakasa” singer also cautioned young girls not to conduct themselves in a cheap way.