Prima Kardashi had no kind words for a follower who questioned how she washes her genitalia with such long finger nails.

For the record, this will not be the first time a person in the entertainment circles is clapping back hard at a follower on social media.

Winnie Nwagi, Irene Ntale, Gravity Omutujju, Sheebah Karungi, the list goes on; all have at soke point served it hot to their nosy followers.

The latest to join the ever-growing list is Geosteady’s baby mama and ex-lover Prima Kardashi.

Read Also: Prima Kadarshi confirms dating Mr. Henrie, trashes introduction rumors

One of the followers on her Facebook page identified as Iryn Sunshine questioned how she washes her vagina with the long nails she has on her fingers.

Prima Kardashi wasted no minute as she retaliated with, well, a not so sweet reply. She asked Iryn to mind her business…not as polite though.

Stop being stupid on people’s lives. How is it your problem? Gakazi kwasamila buli wamu. Prima Kadarshi





Ouch!